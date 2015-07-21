Hidden London: Affordable Art At The Petal Pusher Cafe, Kew Gardens

Another fab exhibition of affordable art from Armadillo Central is on at the gorgeous Petal Pusher Cafe in Kew, London. The Petal Pusher Cafe showcases artwork, floristry, fresh food, fine wines & champagnes and artisan coffees and teas.Through July you can see Iain Kemp's exquisitely photographed and framed vintage car collection.
More info about Iain Kemp at Armadillo Central
For an interesting cup of coffee, in beautiful, flowery, friendly surroundings, pop down to
235 Sandycombe Road, Kew, TW9 2EW
Tel 02082871651
