From Author To Publisher And Back Again (Hopefully..)

At the beginning of this year I started the crossover from publishing digital-only ebooks and paperbacks to mainstream print publishing, getting our books out there into bookstores and libraries as well. It's been a busy, busy time - with much to learn! We now have our first national book award shortlist
for debut novelist Diane Chandler
. I get to go to a televised Black Tie ceremony - as a publisher! Never in a million years...
Other highlights include acceptance by Waterstones
and W H Smith
; our first author event in a Waterstones store with Tanya Bullock
, another wonderful debut novelist; lots of national press
, radio and TV coverage for an extraordinary new memoir Love & Justice by Diana Morgan-Hill
(podcast of fantastic interview
this week by Ireland's Ryan "Late Late Show" Tubridy on RTE Radio 1,); a shout out for Blackbird in the Guardian
; a Writer in Residence slot on an African Safari for our first ever author, Susie Kelly, who is just back and writing her 9th Blackbird book
.... and dear friend and wonderful author Jacqui Lofthouse published her latest novel with us - The Modigliani Girl
is set in the world of writing groups - boosting our literary kudos.
Two of our authors appeared at the Charroux Literary Festival
, an Anglo/French literary festival set in Susie Kelly's home town of Charroux. As patron of the Festival Susie got to suggest some authors to the organisers. She picked Diana Morgan-Hill
, Jacqui Lofthouse
and our HarperCollins-published friend Barry Walsh
.
Charroux Literary Festival
|L-R Diana Morgan-Hill, Barry Walsh, Alison Morton, Stephanie Zia, Elizabeth Haynes, Isabel Ashdown, Jacqui Lofthouse
|The poets' table, Charroux Literary Festival
|Elizabeth Haynes, Diana Morgan-Hill, Kate Mosse, Stephane Zia
|Jacqui Lofthouse's Writing Coach UK Workshop
|Diana Morgan-Hill, reducing everybody to as many laughs as tears
Spending 2 days in the company of writers and readers, talking nothing but books and writing has spurred me on to get back to it. I'm going to join in the NaNoWriMo
fun this November and will be researching and note-taking between now and then ready for the off. I plan to be back here more regularly as well. A bientot!
