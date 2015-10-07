From Digital To Print & Out From Behind The Computer Screen

The transfer from digital-only to digital and print at Blackbird gathers momentum as Diane Chandler's People's Book Prize 2015/16 finalist The Road To Donetsk makes the display shelves at Waterstones. Thanks to James Daunt's purchase of the UK's biggest bookstore chain last year, independent publishers can now get their books out there. A further step towards the democratisation of publishing.
Tanya Bullock's That Special Someone is a Waterstones, Walsall Staff Pick.
Recent appearances by Love & Justice author and motivational speaker Diana Morgan-Hill included this interview with the Hay Festival's Andy Fryers at Herefordshire New Leaf's hEnergy weekend. Diana has been invited to attend the Women Of The Year lunch later this month.
