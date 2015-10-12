NaNoWriMo - I'm In...

I haven't written a jot of fiction for several years now.
All will change on November 1st when the annual NaNoWriMo fest kicks off.
I will write 50,000 words in 30 days. And not a word before that.
I'm making notes, though.
I have been inspired to do this by Into The Darkest Corner author Elizabeth Haynes. I was lucky enough to spend some time with Elizabeth at the Charroux Literary Festival this summer. Elizabeth does NaNoWriMo every year.
Here she tells how it all worked for her.
