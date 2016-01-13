Speaking at London Book Fair Women's Fiction Event & Richmond Adult Community College Author Event

It has been a busy start to the year. I am presently gathering together my latest self-publishing hints and tips for two fabulous author events I will be speaking at this month.
In case you happen to be in the same part of the UK as me on either of these two dates, here are the details.
The first is on Wednesday, January 20th, 7-9pm at
RACC Theatre
Richmond Adult Community College
Parkshot
Richmond-upon-Thames
Surrey
Richmond underground station is nearby. It's suitable for all writers or those thinking about writing or taking a course at RACC. It's free and there's no need to book. I will be speaking alongside authors Jacqui Lofthouse, Diane Chandler and Susan Lee Kerr about the various publishing options now open to writers.
This is the college where I started writing back in the 90s and I can't recommend it highly enough. I loved my beginner's course so much I enrolled again for a second year and those Monday afternoons were the highlight of my week. For my third and fourth years I moved on to the Writers At Work more advanced sessions where I met authors (and teachers) who have become lifelong friends. A big, big plus is the creche, catering for babies and children from 6 months to 4 years.
The second event is a whole weekend in a beautiful Bath, hotel in Somerset. Tailored specifically for authors who write in the Women's Fiction genre.
Sat/Sun 23/24 January
Write Now!
Bailbrook House Hotel,
Bath.
Powered by The London Book Fair in partnership with HarperCollins' new Carina imprint, this is a unique opportunity for authors to mingle with and learn from some influential publishing industry figures. Speakers include Victoria Oundjian, Commissioning Editor, Carina, HarperCollins; Caroline Sheldon, Caroline Sheldon Literary Agency, Sam Missingham, Head of Audience Development, HarperCollins, Author Fanny Blake and more.The programme includes a pitching competition. I will be sharing all I've learnt about self-publishing on Saturday afternoon. The £300 cost includes accommodation and food (with a gala dinner). Have a look at the gorgeous hotel website here. From the London Book Fair booking page:
Who is it for?
This event is aimed at the London Book Fair's ever-growing author audience, whether self, or traditionally published, new to writing, or already some way down the writing path, but wish to learn more, and network with like-minded people.
What does it include?
Sessions will include an introduction to publishing; marketing and pr; using social media to develop your audience; rights, contracts and important legalities; case studies that inspire; and all important networking and sharing sessions with other attendees, plus publishing and agenting professionals.
It will kick off on Saturday morning, with an action-packed programme and includes accommodation, refreshments and lunch, plus a gala dinner with a big name author after-dinner talk. Speakers include: agents; publishers; authors; marketers; and consultants.
BOOK HERE
