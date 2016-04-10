Sunday, April 10, 2016

It's London Book Fair Week: Some Public Speaking Tips For Shy Authors



It's London Book Fair week (12 - 14 April). I'll be on two seminar panels at Author HQ, the vastly expanded author area of the Fair.

The first is on Tues 12th April at 12.45. Accent Press author Jodi Taylor sounds like really good fun, and I know Diana Morgan-Hill is a natural in front of an audience so it's looking good for an entertaining and informative session. I'm also looking forward to finding out more about our hosts, Byte The Book. The second, on Thurs 14th April at 09.45, is about book prizes for new writers, hosted by Steven Gale. We have 3 authors in the finals of The People's Book Prize 2015/16 which, if that wasn't enough excitement, also includes the possibility of a publisher prize.

Industry spotlight: independent publishing - Is the future hybrid?

TUES 12 Apr 2016, 12:45 - 13:30

Author HQ
In a rapidly changing marketplace what is the best way to get your book published? There are advantages and disadvantages to the different routes to take, be it working with mainstream publishers, independents or self-publishing.   
Accent Press is an award winning independent publisher which has become a major name for dynamic trade publishing, with a range of fiction and non-fiction titles published across four imprints. They have just launched a new company, Octavo Publishing, for independent authors, alongside their existing business.  Author Stephanie Zia created Blackbird Digital Books in 2009 to self-publish a collection of her Guardian cleaning guru columns and now has a number of successful writers on her books. As mainstream publishers and agents began digital-only imprints, Blackbird went the other way, going from digital-only to digital and print books.  They have a strong belief that the hybrid author is here to stay, and that authors should keep control of their career options, a view reflected through their non-binding contracts.  Join Stephanie and Hazel, along with two of their authors, Jodi Taylor and Diana Morgan-Hill, as they discuss the pros and cons of the various routes to market.

Contributors

  • Justine Solomons

    Chairperson

    Founder
    Byte the Book
    Justine founded Byte the Book , a writing and publishing collective in 2012. Her organisation helps authors and publishers make useful connections...

  • Hazel Cushion

    Speaker

    Director
    Accent Press
    Hazel Cushion founded Accent Press in 2003. The company now employs twelve staff with a turnover of over one million pounds. She has won numerous...

  • Stephanie Zia

    Speaker

    Author
    .
    Stephanie Zia created Blackbird Digital Books in 2009 to self-publish a collection of her Guardian columns. Her first author, the ex-Transworld...

  • Diana Morgan-Hill

    Speaker

    Author
    .
    At the age of 29, Diana Hill fell under a train. In 7 seconds the tall, glamorous businesswoman went from successful woman of the world with...

  • Jodi Taylor

    Speaker

    Author
    Freelance
    Jodi Taylor wrote her first book, Just One Damned Thing After Another in 2010. Unsuccessful in her attempts to interest an agent , she originally...

Book Prizes for New Writers

THURS 14 Apr 2016, 09:45 - 10:30

Author HQ
TBA.

Contributors

  • Dotti Irving

    Speaker

    CEO
    Deborah Rogers Foundation Writers’ Award

  • Louise Lamont

    Speaker

    Agent
    Montegrappa Scholastic Prize for New Children’s Writing

Time for some public speaking panic, I mean prep. A friend said over the weekend that it's impossible to be nervous if you are smiling. Hmmm. Not sure rictus grin is a good look. By coincidence I have just been sent this infographic...


How to Master Public Speaking
Source: MastersProgramsGuide.com
Posted by Stephanie Zia at Sunday, April 10, 2016
