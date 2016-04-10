It's London Book Fair Week: Some Public Speaking Tips For Shy Authors

It's London Book Fair week (12 - 14 April). I'll be on two seminar panels at Author HQ, the vastly expanded author area of the Fair.
The first is on Tues 12th April at 12.45. Accent Press author Jodi Taylor sounds like really good fun, and I know Diana Morgan-Hill is a natural in front of an audience so it's looking good for an entertaining and informative session. I'm also looking forward to finding out more about our hosts, Byte The Book. The second, on Thurs 14th April at 09.45, is about book prizes for new writers, hosted by Steven Gale. We have 3 authors in the finals of The People's Book Prize 2015/16 which, if that wasn't enough excitement, also includes the possibility of a publisher prize.
Industry spotlight: independent publishing - Is the future hybrid?
TUES 12 Apr 2016, 12:45 - 13:30
In a rapidly changing marketplace what is the best way to get your book published? There are advantages and disadvantages to the different routes to take, be it working with mainstream publishers, independents or self-publishing.
Accent Press is an award winning independent publisher which has become a major name for dynamic trade publishing, with a range of fiction and non-fiction titles published across four imprints. They have just launched a new company, Octavo Publishing, for independent authors, alongside their existing business. Author Stephanie Zia created Blackbird Digital Books in 2009 to self-publish a collection of her Guardian cleaning guru columns and now has a number of successful writers on her books. As mainstream publishers and agents began digital-only imprints, Blackbird went the other way, going from digital-only to digital and print books. They have a strong belief that the hybrid author is here to stay, and that authors should keep control of their career options, a view reflected through their non-binding contracts. Join Stephanie and Hazel, along with two of their authors, Jodi Taylor and Diana Morgan-Hill, as they discuss the pros and cons of the various routes to market.
