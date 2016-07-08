Publisher's hat squarely on, we launch fantastic new debut author S E Lynes at the college where I began my writing journey in a beginner's writing class back in 1996..
'Valentina' by S. E. Lynes – Book Launch Party
Last night saw the launch party of psychological thriller ‘Valentina’ by debut Blackbird author S. E. Lynes.
The launch took place at Richmond Adult Community College, SW London, where Susie Lynes teaches creative writing. Close to 100 guests attended the launch, with free-flowing prosecco, book signings and many kind words spoken about the talented Susie and her thrilling debut novel Valentina.
Susie and her Scottish actress friend Bridget gave a reading from the opening pages ofValentina. Susie read the prologue, and then Bridget read an extract from Chapter 1. They both really brought the text to life and had the audience transfixed.
Also in attendance was designer Robert M. Ball, who created the fantastic cover for 'Valentina'. He is also a graphic designer for the HBO show 'Game Of Thrones'. You can see more of his eye-catching work here: www.robertmball.com
It was heartening to see so many people come out to support Susie.
The Blackbird Team would like to thank all of our guests, our fantastic helpers who served drinks and snacks, actress Bridget for travelling from Glasgow just for the occasion, and Richmond Adult Community College, for allowing us to hold this special event on their premises. Find out more about adult learning at RACC here:www.racc.ac.uk
With thanks to Amy Withnall for the photos.
If you haven't yet picked up a copy of 'Valentina', take advantage of our introductory offer of 99p/99c for the eBook version.
Amazon Kindle
Apple ibooks
Kobo
B&N Nook
The paperback version retails at £8.99 and can be purchased from Amazon, Foyles, Waterstones and Barnes and Noble.
Amazon Paperback £8.99
UK: Waterstones £8.99
UK: Foyles £8.99 + Free postage
