See Us on Sky News TV, Tues 12th, 8pm

|In other big news for us, the fantastic debut novel by S. E. Lynes, discovered by, and edited by, Blackbird's Rosalie Love, is storming it with the reviewers and has just been made Good Housekeeping's Thriller of the Month. The ebook version is available at an introductory price of just 99p/99c/0.99Euro, Canadian $, Australian $, Yen etc etc from Amazon, Apple, Kobo and Nook. The paperback is available to order in the UK for £8.99 at Waterstones, Foyles and all good bookshops (who are just restocking after first edition sellout). The amazing cover is by the Game of Thrones designer Rob Ball. Photos of a very special person's launch party are here.
Diane Chandler's wonderful 2nd novel, Moondance, about IVF and its impact on a marriage, is out in November. See our forthcoming titles post. And artist Michael Lawrence's Tripping With Jim Morrison & Other Friends an impressionistic memoir of an artist as a young man, is now available for pre-order on Kindle (out Sept 5). Michael's art, described by Roy Lichtenstein as "vibrant, joyous and colourful" is well-known amongst collectors. His fine, poetic words and funny stories are destined to become equally so in this coming of age tale like no other.
Last but not least, we have a new imprint. Nightingale Editions launches its first title, Dark Water, by debut novelist Sara Bailey, in October. Visit Nightingale's website, Facebook page or Twitter page tomorrow morning Sunday, 10th Jul, for the fantastic cover reveal.
