Saturday, July 09, 2016

See Us on Sky News TV, Tues 12th, 8pm

I've just sent out our publisher newsletter, which sums up all that's been happening really and why it's been pretty impossible to blog over the past few months. And why publishing is such fun.....

Greetings from sunny London - sort of. We've had the worst June with so much rain. However, the Wimbledon finals are in full swing, the sun is finally out and the pace is,at last, beginning to slow a little here at Blackbird HQ.

We have our first-ever book awards ceremony on Tuesday, please, if you're around, watch English author, journalist and former spy, Frederick Forsyth announce the winners on Sky News on Tues 12th July at 8pm. We have 3 authors in the finals and we're also up for a publisher prize. Voting is open up to and including tomorrow, Sunday 10th. If you can spare time to vote, these are the links:

Non-Fiction   SUSIE KELLY  for Swallows & Robins: The Guests In My Garden
Fiction        TANYA BULLOCK for That Special Someone
                  DIANE CHANDLER for The Road To Donetsk
In other big news for us, the fantastic debut novel by S. E. Lynes, discovered by, and edited by, Blackbird's Rosalie Love, is storming it with the reviewers and has just been made Good Housekeeping's Thriller of the Month. The ebook version is available at an introductory price of just 99p/99c/0.99Euro, Canadian $, Australian $, Yen etc etc from AmazonAppleKobo and Nook. The paperback is available to order in the UK for £8.99 at WaterstonesFoyles and all good bookshops (who are just restocking after first edition sellout). The amazing cover is by the Game of Thrones designer Rob Ball. Photos of a very special person's launch party are here

Diane Chandler's wonderful 2nd novel, Moondance, about IVF and its impact on a marriage, is out in November. See our forthcoming titles post. And artist Michael Lawrence's Tripping With Jim Morrison & Other Friends an impressionistic memoir of an artist as a young man, is now available for pre-order on Kindle (out Sept 5). Michael's art, described by Roy Lichtenstein as "vibrant, joyous and colourful" is well-known amongst collectors. His fine, poetic words and funny stories are destined to become equally so in this coming of age tale like no other. 

Last but not least, we have a new imprint. Nightingale Editions launches its first title, Dark Water, by debut novelist Sara Bailey, in October. Visit Nightingale's website, Facebook page or Twitter page tomorrow morning Sunday, 10th Jul, for the fantastic cover reveal.
Saturday, July 09, 2016

