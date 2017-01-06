Book Bloggers' favourite books of 2016

Publisher hat firmly on here. A moment to list the 2016 lists of best books of the year. VALENTINA is on a 99c/99p January sale offer at Amazon for another few days.
VALENTINA by S. E. Lynes and MOONDANCE by Diane Chandler both made The Book Magnet's Top 20 of 2016.
VALENTINA by S. E. Lynes and MOONDANCE by Diane Chandler both made The Book Magnet's Top 20 of 2016.
VALENTINA is celebrated by Linda's Book Bag.
VALENTINA and MOONDANCE get a DOUBLE-WOW from Kraftireader.
Over on Instagram, VALENTINA makes Vancouver's My Book Bath top pile.
VALENTINA is not only rated by Helen Boyce but, as part of the Facebook readers' and authors' group THE Book Club, #TBConfFB team...
she shares the love with other readers:
VALENTINA was a favourite read of Damp Pebbles.
Rachale's Reads says VALENTINA was 'the biggest surprise of the year. I didn’t know what I was expecting, but it surpassed all expectations.'
VALENTINA makes The Addiction of Books' Top Nine Reads.
VALENTINA is a top 20 read at My Chestnut Reading Tree.
VALENTINA is also a 2016 favourite of Carole's Book Corner
VALENTINA is "a multi layered and exceptionally gripping Domestic Noir thriller" says BeadyJans Books in her 2016 round-up.
And finally a Top Ten pick at The Owl On The Bookshelf for our new imprint NIGHTINGALE EDITIONS' launch title, DARK WATER by Sara Bailey.
No comments:
Post a Comment